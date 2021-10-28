Passenger trains cancelled, rerouted due to TLP protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways Thursday cancelled several passenger trains while rerouted as many due to protests by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson for the railways, trains to and from Rawalpindi and Peshawar have been rerouted via Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Basal, Kandian, Sangla Hill and Lahore.

Also Read: Punjab deploys Rangers in eight districts amid TLP protest

Whereas, trains including Sabk Khurram, Islamabad Express and Rawal Express have been cancelled. Jaffer Express between Peshawar and Lahore and Green Line between Rawalpindi and Lahore have also been suspended.

It is noteworthy that Punjab’s home department has deployed the paramilitary Rangers in eight districts of the province. The rangers troops have been deployed for 60 days, sources at provincial home department said.

Also Read: Four policemen martyred as banned outfit resumes Islamabad march

Rangers personnel have been posted in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Gujrat and Faisalabad districts, according to the sources.

nterior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday announced to summon Rangers in the Punjab province at the request of the provincial authorities under the anti-terrorism act 1997.

