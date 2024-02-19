Passenger van looted near Naushahro Feroze

Some unidentified armed men looted the passenger van at a national highway near Naushahro Feroze district and managed to flee the scene, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the passenger van traveling from Sukkur to Karachi has been robbed by some unidentified individuals.

The police claimed that the bandits escaped the scene after looting cash and gold from the boarded passengers.

Last month, a robbery incident was reported from Quetta in which a gang of dacoits managed to loot Rs 50 million from a bank located near Airport Road.

According to the details, as many as five to seven armed robbers entered a private bank, snatched the weapons from the security guard and escaped after looting Rs 50 million cash from the bank.

However, the police have not been able to arrest or trace the culprits even after a 24-hour period.

The SSP operations Quetta, Jawad Tariq, stated that “five armed robbers entered the building shortly before the bank was about to close and took the bank staff and security guard hostage.”

He further said that the robbers looted the cash of around Rs 50 million from the bank and then fled from the scene.

The SSP operations revealed that the money was brought from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) about an hour before the incident.