Passenger with 1.5kg gold, cash dodges airport screening, boards plane

PESHAWAR: Customs authorities arrested on Tuesday a passenger for allegedly trying to smuggle gold and foreign currency out of the country at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan airport.

The passenger, dodging security checks and screening at the airport, boarded a foreign airline’s Dubai-bound plane.

On getting information, customs and airport officials reached the plane and took him into custody.

Gold biscuits weighing 1.5 kilogrammes and over 13,000 euros were seized from his possession, the officials said, adding he has been arrested with an investigation launched against him

