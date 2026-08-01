Passengers disturbance in flight PK-212 over operational delay

DUBAI: Passengers onboard the Islamabad bound flight PK-212 caused rumpus over an operational delay in departure of the flight from Dubai.

Dubai security detained seven angry passengers from the flight over the commotion caused by them.

The furious passengers onboard the flight had tried to forcefully enter into the cockpit after prolonged waiting in departure of the flight.

One of the passengers also shattered a window of the aircraft during the disturbance.

Later, the aircraft was grounded after the incident, and the passengers and the flight crew were shifted to hotel.

The affected flight will now fly from Dubai to Islamabad at 11:15 tonight.