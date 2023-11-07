Passengers find insects in meals being served at Karachi airport

The health department has taken strict action after passengers found insects crawling over meals being served at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport’s lounge, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The negligence of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was exposed as passengers found insects in meals being served at the International Departure Logistic Lounge.

Following the complaints, the airport health officer sealed the private company’s lounge for serving hazardous food to the passengers.

A video was also shared by a passenger which showed an insect crawling over the meal. A few months ago, insects were found in meals at the Karachi airport.

It emerged that the CAA officials awarded contracts to blue-eyed companies for preparing and serving meals to travellers at the airport.

Sources said that no action was taken against the companies despite several complaints being lodged about the substandard meals.

The CAA Director General has also taken notice of the complaints and ordered an inquiry.

The CAA DG said in a statement that all CCTV footage are being monitored to ascertain the facts and strict action will be taken against the responsible.

However, the CAA DG termed the health department’s action ‘unilateral’ as the sealing of the lounge came under the jurisdiction of the aviation authority.

Earlier, some pictures of a Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flight kitchen had emerged, depicting how the kitchen staff handles food in utter disregard for food safety standards, endangering the health of hundreds of passengers who travel on the national flag career’s domestic and international flights.

In pictures, the staff can be seen handling the meal without wearing gloves, which, according to international standards, serve the purpose of protecting food from human pathogens such as bacteria and viruses.

Sources confided to ARY News that the food which is provided to passengers on domestic and international flights of the PIA is packed by kitchen staff with their naked hands, increasing the risk of contracting bacterial infection or any other disease in passengers.