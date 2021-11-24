WATCH: Passengers turn PIA flight into garbage bin

KARACHI: A London-bound flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was turned into a garbage bin by the passengers, ARY News reported.

The pictures of the garbage lying on the PIA flight PK-9785 have gone viral on various platforms of social media. The PIA spokesperson said that a London-bound flight from Islamabad was turned into the dustbin.

Normally passengers take care while boarding international flights and avoid creating mess, the spokesperson said and appealed to the passengers to take care and avoid creating mess as the PIA has to go for deep cleaning of the aircraft de to garbage spread.

Read more: City admin asked to clear garbage from Karachi airport surroundings over birds strikes

Earlier, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority had warned that those found littering around the airports will be served legal notices.

Talking to journalists, DG CAA said that those people who would throw garbage or offal around the airports will face legal action. He had directed the airport managers to devise an effective strategy in collaboration with the district administrations.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!