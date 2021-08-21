Passengers willing to travel to UAE rushing Karachi airport

KARACHI: People willing to travel to United Arab Emirates (UAE) are rushing in large numbers to Karachi International airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CAA authorities have directed the people willing to travel to UAE to reach the airport before six hours to their scheduled flights to get their rapid PCR tests for COVID-19 done.

As per details, people in large numbers have turned to Karachi airport for their rapid PCR tests for coronavirus to fly to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Due to influx, the waiting area for the passengers has been filled.

The passengers are compelled to fill their forms for rapid PCR tests by sitting on the floor.

It is to be noted that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has provided rapid PCR testing facility for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) passengers at the major airports.

The aviation authority facilitated the passengers who are going to travel to UAE amid restrictions of undergoing mandatory rapid PCR tests for COVID-19.

The rapid PCR testing facility is available at the airports in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Quetta and Sialkot.

Thousands of travellers have availed rapid PCR testing facility prior to their departure to the UAE destinations.