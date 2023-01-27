Passing marks limit increased for matric, intermediate exams

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has increased the passing marks limit for the matric and intermediate exams, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by FBISE today, the passing marks requirement in matriculation and intermediate level examinations has been increased from 33% to 40%.

The notification stated that the students will now be considered successful only after securing 40 marks out of 100 in any subject.

It is pertinent to mention here that in November last year, the stakeholders decided to enhance the grading system of matric and intermediate level across the country and increased the passing marks from 33% to 40%.

