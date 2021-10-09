Passing out parade of cadets held at PMA Kakul: ISPR

The Passing out parade of cadets of 144th Long Course, 63rd Integrated Course, 33rd Technical Graduate Course, 3rd Basic Military Training Course and 18th Lady Cadets Course held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul today, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR statement, cadets from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out cadets.

Chief of General Staff (CGS) Royal Saudi Armed Force, General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-Rowailys, was chief guest on the occasion.

The chief guest reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets.

The ISPR said that the Coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Usman Anwar while President’s Gold medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Hamza Nazir.

Meanwhile, the Commandant’s Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Hina Bokhari from 3rd Basic Military Training Course and Course Under Officer Hoor Fatima from 18th Lady Cadets Course.

Addressing the parade, General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-Rowaily congratulated the passing out cadets and their parents for successful completion of training and commissioning into service.

The Saudi CGS praised Pakistan army for its professional excellence that testifies the high standards of training being imparted at PMA; the premier training institution, the statement concluded.

