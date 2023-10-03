Passport delivery schedule revised by govt

KARACHI: The official delivery timing for the issuance of passports in Pakistan has been modified once again.

As per details, the passport department has recently issued a notification outlining the revised passport delivery schedules.

For regular passport applications, the delivery time has been extended to a maximum of 21 working days, compared to the previous 10-day timeframe.

The urgent passport will now be issued within 5 days against an earlier timeframe of 4 days. The fast-track passports will be issued in 2 office days۔

To streamline the process and better serve citizens, the department has emphasized the importance of adhering to designated office hours.

Passport offices throughout the country will be open from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Fridays.

Earlier, the Government of Pakistan stopped issuing 100-page passports and the passport office has also confirmed this update.

As per details, the issuance of the 100-page passport was stopped whereas the passport office said in a statement that they apologize to people for the inconvenience however this closure is temporary.