ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has decided to introduce a doorstep delivery service for citizens, ARY News reported.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting on Tuesday, presided over by the Director General of Immigration and Passports, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, where significant headway was achieved on the project.

The meeting finalized the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the upcoming doorstep delivery service.

Furthermore, participants reviewed progress on the Immigration and Passports digital application (app) , focusing heavily on its online application and tracking features.

During the session, directives were issued to accelerate measures for promoting e-services and digital payment options.

Attendees reiterated their commitment to bringing the majority of department services directly to citizens’ doorsteps, emphasizing the use of modern technology to make passport services more efficient.

DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that providing the public with speedy, easy, and transparent services remains the top priority of the department.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports is consulting with a private bank to introduce a modern digital system for passport fee payments, ARY News reported.

A delegation from the private bank called on the Director General (DG) of Immigration and Passport, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed the implementation of a state-of-the-art digital payment system for passport and immigration fees.

Under this new system, citizens will be able to pay their fees directly through a mobile application.

The private bank has already begun developing the infrastructure for this cashless payment model.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that promoting digital payments will make the service delivery process faster and more transparent.

Both the immigration officials and the bank representatives agreed on a final mechanism for the digital rollout, aligning with ongoing efforts to achieve a cashless Pakistan.

This is an important development toward digitizing all government services under the Prime Minister’s vision.

Officials vowed that the public would be provided with easy, secure, and modern payment facilities. Furthermore, additional efforts are underway to make overall immigration services even more efficient and user-friendly.