Passport fee raised for THESE expats in Kuwait

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has announced that the government of India has increased passport and related consular service fees for its citizens in Kuwait, the revised charges taking effect from 1 July 2026.

The embassy said the changes follow amendments approved by the Government of India and published in the Official Gazette on 25 June 2026.

In a press statement, the Indian embassy explained that the revised fees apply to all types of passport issuance and renewal, including ordinary passports, 60-page passports, passport re-issuance, and replacement of damaged or lost passports.

In addition, the new fee also applies to several other consular services, such as emergency travel documents, criminal record certificates, and renunciation of citizenship certificates.

The embassy urged the Indian citizens to review the revised fee schedule, which is available on its website.

The fee for issuing or renewing a standard 36-page passport for adults has risen from KD23 to KD38, while the expedited Tatkaal service now costs KD76, up from KD68.

The fee for a 60-page passport increased from KD31 to KD53, and the fee for expedited issuance increased from KD76 to KD91.

Charges for replacing lost or damaged passports have also increased. A replacement 36-page passport now costs KD76, compared with KD46 previously, while the expedited service has risen to KD114 from KD91.

The fee for replacing a 60-page passport has increased from KD53 to KD91, with the expedited service now costing KD129, up from KD98.

The fee for issuing a new passport for children up to eight years old and for senior citizens increased from KD15 to KD26, while the expedited fee for minors has risen from KD61 to KD65.

The fee for replacing a lost or damaged passport for this category increased from KD46 to KD65, while the expedited fee increased from KD91 to KD103.

The Indian embassy also said fees for several passport-related consular services, including police clearance certificates, passport-based birth certificates, non-resident Indian certificates, no-objection certificates, renunciation of citizenship certificates and Global Entry verification, have increased from KD8 to KD13.

On the other hand, the fees for emergency and identity certificates remain unchanged at KD5 and KD16, respectively.