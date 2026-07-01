Passport fees changed for THESE exapts in Bahrain

The Embassy of India in Bahrain has officially announced a revised fee structure for passport and passport-related services for its citizens residing in Bahrain, effective July 1, 2026. This decision follows a global notification by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, resulting in an updated fee schedule across Indian missions globally.

While individual Indian missions abroad configure exact local-currency pricing based on consular exchange rates, the baseline global fee adjustments introduced by the MEA have increased passport fees significantly. According to the updated fee schedule for normal passport services in Bahrain, a 36-page fresh passport for children aged 0–8 years is set at BD 30.800. For applicants aged 0–15 years requiring a 36-page fresh or reissued passport, the rate is BD 34.100.

For adults aged 18 and above, a standard 36-page fresh or reissued passport with a 10-year validity will cost BD 47.100 whereas a 60-page jumbo booklet for the same age group is priced at BD 65.600.

In cases of lost, damaged, or stolen passports, the fee is adjusted to BD 93.300 for a 36-page booklet and BD 111.800 for a 60-page booklet.

Passports issued to adults will continue to carry a validity of up to ten years, while those issued to minors will remain valid for five years or until the applicant turns 18, whichever comes first.

For urgent requirements, the updated Tatkaal service fees have also gone into effect. A 36-page passport under Tatkaal for minors up to 18 years is BD 80.400.

For adults 18 and above, Tatkaal reissue fees are BD 93.300 for a 36-page booklet and BD 111.800 for a 60-page booklet. Miscellaneous consular services have also been updated, with Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), Surrender Certificates, NRI Certificates, Duplicate Birth Certificates, and miscellaneous passport services now costing BD 9.800. Emergency Certificates are set at BD 6.400, Birth Registration at BD 8.000, NRI Certificate / Duplicate Birth Certificate at BD 9.800 and Marriage Registration at BD 18.800.

The Embassy noted that these listed fees are inclusive of the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) contribution of BD 0.800.

In addition to the Government of India fees, applicants are required to pay an ICAC service charge of 180 fils (BD 0.180) along with any applicable bank charges. Detailed information regarding the full schedule of services can be accessed on the official embassy portal at https://eoibahrain.gov.in/passport-misc-consular-service.php.

Expatriates are advised that fees once paid are non-refundable, and they are encouraged to review the updated costs before submitting their applications at the designated centers.