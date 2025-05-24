Pakistan decides to cancel passports of deportees

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to cancel the passports of individuals deported from other countries and register cases against them, ARY News reported quoting Interior Ministry.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting in Islamabad headed by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting decided to curb illegal migration and address the international embarrassment caused by deportations, which Naqvi described as a stain on Pakistan’s global reputation.

Deportees will also be placed on a Passport Control List for five years, barring them from obtaining new travel documents.

To strengthen enforcement, a committee led by the Interior Secretary has been formed to overhaul and tighten passport regulations.

Naqvi emphasized a zero-tolerance policy, stating that no leniency will be shown to deportees in the future. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Interior Secretary, the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the Director General of Passports.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior revealed a number of deported Pakistani beggars from across the world before the National Assembly (NA).

According to a written reply submitted by Ministry of Interior, since 2024, a total of 5,402 Pakistani beggars have been deported from foreign countries.

Pakistani beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, and Oman, the NA was informed through a written response.

In 2024, 4,850 Pakistani beggars were deported from abroad including a total of 4,498 beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, while 242 from Iraq

55 Pakistani beggars were deported from Malaysia, and 49 from the United Arab Emirates.

In 2025, 552 Pakistani beggars were deported from abroad. Of these, 535 Pakistani beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, and 9 from the UAE.