ISLAMABAD: The government has announced the closure of all passport offices for three days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha holidays, officials said.

According to the announcement, public holidays have been declared from May 26 to May 28, 2026. As a result, all passport offices across the country will remain closed from May 26 to May 28, from Tuesday to Thursday.

Officials further stated that 24-hour passport offices will also remain closed from 12 midnight between May 25 and 26 until 8:00 am on May 29.

However, passport services will remain available through the online passport portal during the holiday period.

The statement added that Eid-ul-Adha will be observed across the country on Wednesday, May 27, with the government announcing a three-day holiday period.

A Pakistani passport is an official travel document issued to citizens of Pakistan for international travel and serves as proof of identity and nationality. The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, under the Ministry of Interior, is responsible for issuing passports.

Ordinary and official passports are commonly issued, with validity periods of five or ten years. Passports for children under 15 years of age are issued for five years. Machine-readable passports are considered more secure and modern.

Passport applications can be submitted online or through Pakistani consulates abroad, and international travel is not possible without a valid passport.