Past mistakes could still be corrected, says Achakzai

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition Mehmood Khan Achakzai on Saturday said that the past mistakes could still be corrected to steer the country out of the crises, ARY News reported.

“Resolve the problems with dialogue instead of using force,” Achakzai said while speaking at the floor of the National Assembly today.

He said, “We all have only to protect the constitution and under the constitution of Pakistan only the Parliament has been the source of all decisions and the national power”.

“I have always sided with the oppressed and will continue to do so,” opposition leader said.

He said the prime minister should give rights to the people all problems will be resolved. “Give employment to the youth, they will return to the right path”, he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday renewed his offer of dialogue to the opposition, urging all political forces to set aside differences and work together for Pakistan’s stability, prosperity and development.

Addressing the National Assembly, the prime minister said Parliament represents the elected voices of all four provinces and serves as a common house for the federation.

“The opposition members are our brothers. We have no personal enmity with them,” he said, adding that politics should not come at the expense of national interests.

Recalling his tenure as opposition leader, Shehbaz Sharif said he had repeatedly proposed a “Charter of Economy” to promote political consensus on economic reforms, but the initiative was rejected.

“I once again invite the opposition to come and sit together. I am ready for dialogue in the larger interest of the country because it is never too late,” he said.