Pat Cummins offers blunt take on David Warner’s Test return

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has ruled out batter David Warner’s Test comeback ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The left-handed batter sent shockwaves in Australian cricket after expressing hope of making a Test comeback for the upcoming series against India.

“I’m always available, just got to pick up the phone. I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red ball game (first round of the shield) since their last Test matches in February, so I’ve almost had the same preparation,” David Warner said.

While the opening batter said that he retired for the right reasons, however, he said that his “hand is up if they desperately need someone.”

Now, Pat Cummins reacted with a sarcastic take on Warner’s wish to return to the Australian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Dave, we’re very interested. We’re taking it very seriously and we’ll be in touch, mate,” the Australian skipper quipped before revealing that he had spoken to David Warner days earlier on the matter.

“I did speak to Dave a couple of days ago. I can’t remember if he reached out or I did… he’s like, ‘What do you think?’, and I was like, ‘Yeah, good luck with [Sydney] Thunder and I look forward to your comments on Fox!’” Pat Cummins said.

It is worth mentioning here that Warner called time on his Test and ODI career earlier this year. The batter played his last 50-over game on January 1 and bid farewell to five-day cricket on January 6.

Meanwhile, the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will kick off on November 22 in Perth.

India has secured 2-1 victories in their last two Test series in Australia. The last time Australia claimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was during the 2014-15 season, with a 2-0 win at home.