“You get absolutely hounded”: Pat Cummins on Virat Kohli fans

Virat Kohli’s fans grabbed attention after an old video of Australian bowler Pat Cummins surfaced where he opened up on facing backlash from the Indian batter’s fanbase.

Aired three years ago on the Grade Cricketer Podcast, the video went viral after a fan of Virat Kohli shared it on social media with a caption suggesting that the Australian cricketer called the star batter’s fans jobless.

In the video, Pat Cummins revealed how emotionally-driven fanbase Kohli has who come after anyone speaking anything against Kohli.

The viral video showed the Australia Test captain recalling one instance where he made a remark about Kohli that landed him in firing line.

“If you live on social media at all, you get absolutely hounded. Say anything about Virat Kohli, and watch out for the next years,” he said.

“I remember I said something a few years ago. It was actually, what I thought was a compliment. ‘He is a great player. Hope he doesn’t score a hundred because he is a gun player’. And then about six months later when he did score one, my phone absolutely blew up,” he added.

An Indian media outlet claimed that he Australian bowler referred to his remarks in 2018 months before India’s tour of Australia for the four-Test series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It is pertinent to mention that India registered a first-ever Test series win in Australia after defeating Australia 2-1 in the four-match series while one game was drawn.