Did Virat Kohli unfollow Pat Cummins after World Cup final defeat?

The report of India cricketer Virat Kohli unfollowing Australia captain Pat Cummins on social media after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final are making rounds.

Pat Cummins led Australia to their sixth ODI World Cup win. They beat hosts, that were unbeaten in the tournament before the final, by six wickets in a lopsided finale.

The reports of the star India cricketer unfollowing the Australia skipper on Instagram due to an unknown reason made rounds after the heartbreaking defeat.

An India news check website debunked the rumour by sharing images and a video that showed that they are still in touch with each other on the visual-sharing platform.

It is pertinent to mention that Pat Cummins had dismissed Virat Kohli in the final. Speaking about the moment with a news agency, the pacer said he would savour it for the rest of a lifetime.

“We’re in a huddle after the wicket of Kohli in the final & (Steve) Smith says,’Boys, listen to the crowd.” And we just took a moment of pause, and it was as quiet as a library, 100,000-plus Indians there & it was so quiet. I’ll savour that moment for a long time,” Pat Cummins said.

Under his leadership, Australia have won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, The Ashes and World Test Championship this year.

