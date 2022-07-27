Patel chairs session over monkeypox disease after WHO alert

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased surveillance for the monkeypox disease after WHO declared it a public health emergency of international concern, a spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health has stated.

A meeting, chaired by Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, was attended by the special secretary health, D.G. Health, and representatives of the interior ministry and FIA.

Pakistan government has decided to increase surveillance for the monkeypox disease after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a public health emergency of international concern. No case of monkeypox had been diagnosed in Pakistan yet, health officials said.

Health Minister Patel said that an effective surveillance regime has been working for monkeypox disease. “All hospitals have been instructed to take necessary measures for the disease,” he said.

Globally, there have so far been 16,016 monkeypox cases of which 3,269 were reported in the last week, according to WHO data.

“All the national and provincial health authorities have been advised to remain on high alert for any suspected case of monkeypox as the government has started taking effective measures to prevent the disease,” Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said.

He said that international health regulations related to monkeypox will be fully implemented in the country. “The government would continue its work as per the guidelines of WHO”, he said.

The health ministry has issued instructions to all stakeholders, especially border health services, to strictly monitor the suspected cases at all points of entry in the country and ensure an effective monitoring mechanism. The screening of all incoming passengers will be ensured particularly passengers coming from African countries, he added.

The health minister has also directed the pandemic response body National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to ensure regular monitoring of the monkeypox situation in the country along with COVID-19 infections.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services said the situation is being closely monitored by the health authorities.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. This virus is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Monkeypox can spread in three ways, from person to person, from animals to humans, and through direct contact with contaminated objects. In most cases, the symptoms of monkeypox go away on their own but in some people, it may lead to medical complications and even death.

In most cases, Monkeypox starts with a fever and often flu-like symptoms followed by a rash that can spread to many areas of the body. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

