‘Pathaan’ release date unveiled with a teaser starring SRK, Deepika

After a lot of speculations and anticipation, the makers of the highly sought-after movie ‘Pathaan’ have finally revealed the release date of the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The team behind Pathaan has decided to unveil the date, the movie is releasing on, with a small teaser featuring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone mouthing some intense dialogues. King Khan then enters with his dialogues but with a blurry image.

The visual effects and the background score of the movie make it seem high on action. It is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand.

