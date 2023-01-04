‘Pathaan’ trailer to release ‘without changes’ on THIS date

The official trailer of the hotly-anticipated comeback film of Shahrukh Khan, ‘Pathaan’, has got a release date locked.

Amid the rumours of the film undergoing major changes including the release date and the title, to tackle multiple controversies around ‘Besharam Rang’, it has now been confirmed that the official trailer of ‘Pathaan’ will be out next week, on January 10.

It was earlier said that makers are contemplating the name change of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer, and also plan to remove the controversial saffron bikini sequences of the film’s heroine following several complaints against it to hurt the religious sentiments of a certain group.

Moreover, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of India had also ordered the makers last week to implement several changes in the film and re-submit for approval before the release.

However, with the latest reports coming in from Indian tabloids, ‘Pathaan’ very much goes by the same name, and will have the trailer of it out, two weeks before the worldwide theatrical release of the film.

“Pathaan’s trailer is being released on January 10. The teaser sent internet to a tizzy. So, expect the trailer to cause a meltdown,” a publication reported, citing a source close to the production banner, Yash Raj Films.

“The visually stunning trailer is a feast for big scale action entertainer lovers. It has stunning action set pieces that will wow you when you see the trailer,” the insider added.

The said person maintained, “YRF always wanted to launch the trailer two weeks to the film’s release. They wanted to build intrigue around the film and create more anticipation and hysteria for the trailer. They have done the needful.”

“Pathaan has become the hottest film in a long, long time and it’s because of a clear strategy to delay the trailer so that there is frenzy around Pathaan.”

It is pertinent to mention that the brief albeit power-packed teaser of the high-octane actioner was released in November last year.

The Siddharth Anand directorial, headlined by Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25. The film will mark the full-fledged Bollywood comeback of King Khan after four years hiatus.

