Nissanka’s career-best 187 leads Sri Lanka’s fightback against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka starred with the bat as the home side fought back against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the first Test at Galle on Thursday.

Nissanka opened the inning alongside Lahiru Udara after Bangladesh posted a healthy first-innings total of 495.

The right-handed batter was involved in a number of partnerships with the Sri Lanka top order, including a 47-run opening partnership with Udara.

Following his partner’s dismissal, Pathum Nissanka joined hands with Dinesh Chandimal for a 157-run stand to take Sri Lanka to 204.

The opening batter then shared a partnership of 89 runs with Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis (38).

He fell just 13 runs short of a well-deserved double ton as he fell to Hasan Mahmud after smashing a career-best 187 off 256 balls.

The ton was Pathum Nissanka’s maiden Test ton on home soil.

However, his inning had helped Sri Lanka trim the deficit to just 127 when match officials called Stumps on Day 2.

The home side ended Day 3 at 331/4, with Kamindu Mendis (37)* and captain Dhananjaya de Silva (17)* set to resume the inning on the fourth day of the first Test against Bangladesh.

The first two days saw Bangladesh dominating with the bat as their skipper, Najmul Hossain Shanto, smashed 148 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim made 163 while Litton Das’s 90 helped the visitors post 495 on the scoreboard before getting bowled out.