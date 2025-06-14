Sangakara hails Bavuma’s leadership for South Africa’s WTC triumph

South Africa celebrated a historic victory in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025, defeating Australia by five wickets at Lord’s to claim their first major ICC title in 27 years.

The Proteas, chasing 282 runs, were propelled by Aiden Markram’s sensational 136 and Temba Bavuma’s gritty 66 despite a hamstring injury, ending decades of heartbreak and earning widespread praise for their captain’s exceptional leadership.

The global cricket community took to social media to celebrate South Africa’s triumph, with particular emphasis on Temba Bavuma’s pivotal role as captain.

Former Sri Lankan batter Kumar Sangakara hailed South Africa captain Temba Bavuma for his leadership skills that led them to a glory. He specifically noted that the team was “tremendously” led by Temba Bavuma.

“Bosh and Boom, What a win for @ProteasMenCSA they have out skilled and out wanted the Australians,” Kumar Sangakara posted on X. “Tremendously led by Temba Bavuma. They’re a team that shows how powerful purpose, passion and belief are in shaping the path to a trophy. A glorious day for South Africa.”

The Sri Lankan great praised Tamba Bavuma’s captaincy even before the match ended.

“When @ProteasMenCSA win this apart from individual skills the leadership of Temba Bavuma has to be recognized,” tweeted before the results. Temba Bavuma led South Africa to WTC 2025 glory, their first ICC title in 27 years as they last won ICC Champions Trophy 1998 (then called 1998 ICC KnockOut Trophy).