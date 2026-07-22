KARACHI: A 22-year-old patient from Quetta tested positive with Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), hospital sources here said on Wednesday.

A Quetta resident, Rehmatullah 22, has been shifted to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital with symptoms of bleeding nose and severe fever and tested positive of the Congo virus, hospital officials said.

The patient detected with low platelets count and severely lower level of hemoglobin, hospital doctors said.

“He was tested in lab, diagnosed Congo virus, with the PCR positive report,” hospital administration said.

After testing positive of Congo virus, the patient has been shifted to Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital in Karachi.

The Congo virus (CCHF) is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus. It is primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals.

Human-to-human transmission can occur, resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected persons.

Wearing protective clothing (gloves/long sleeves) and using repellents are the most effective ways to stay safe.

As many as six deaths were reported in 2025, which occurred in Sindh, including five in Karachi, the provincial capital and Pakistan’s largest city.

A 17-year-old youth from Tando Muhammad Khan suffering from the virus died in a hospital in Karachi this year. He was brought to the facility exhibiting symptoms of severe fever and internal bleeding.