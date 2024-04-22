Patients at Lahore’s hospital being treated on footpaths

LAHORE: The Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore has been facing a severe shortage of beds, resulting in patients being treated in the hospital’s corridors or even on footpaths, ARY News reported.

The situation in the emergency department is worse as patients are being treated care in wheelchairs due to a lack of available beds. ARY News obtained a video in which the patients can be seen receiving the drips while lying on a footpath.

Despite the provincial government’s claims of providing better healthcare facilities, sources within the hospital have confirmed that no additional beds were provided to the emergency department.

The lack of interest by the health department is leading to a shortage of space for patients. The Medical Superintendent of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology is unaware of the bed shortage.

The sources said that recently the revamping was done in the hospital but a huge amount of money was spent on beautification but number of beds were not enhanced.