27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Patients at Lahore’s hospital being treated on footpaths

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore has been facing a severe shortage of beds, resulting in patients being treated in the hospital’s corridors or even on footpaths, ARY News reported.

The situation in the emergency department is worse as patients are being treated care in wheelchairs due to a lack of available beds. ARY News obtained a video in which the patients can be seen receiving the drips while lying on a footpath.

Despite the provincial government’s claims of providing better healthcare facilities, sources within the hospital have confirmed that no additional beds were provided to the emergency department.

The lack of interest by the health department is leading to a shortage of space for patients. The Medical Superintendent of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology is unaware of the bed shortage.

The sources said that recently the revamping was done in the hospital but a huge amount of money was spent on beautification but number of beds were not enhanced.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.