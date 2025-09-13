Patrick Bailey belts walk-off slam in 10th to lift Giants past Dodgers

Patrick Bailey hit a game-ending grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants moved within a half-game of a National League wild-card spot with a 5-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants (75-72) pulled off the victory despite making 23 consecutive outs between the first and ninth innings. They are just a half-game back of the New York Mets, who have lost seven in a row.

San Francisco right-hander Justin Verlander allowed one run on four hits over seven innings. Joel Peguero (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th inning.

Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up just one run on one hit and one walk over seven innings, with 10 strikeouts. He retired the last 20 batters he faced. Yamamoto has pitched at least seven innings and logged 10 strikeouts in three consecutive starts.

Michael Conforto hit a home run for Los Angeles (82-65), who missed a chance to gain a game in the NL West on the San Diego Padres and lead the division by 2 1/2 games.

Dodgers left-hander Tanner Scott gave up Bailey’s grand slam, the third walk-off hit he has allowed in the team’s past four road games. Right-hander Blake Treinen (1-4) took the loss.

The Giants had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and one out. Wilmer Flores hit a fly ball to shallow center field and the Dodgers’ Andy Pages threw out pinch runner Grant McCray trying to score the game-winning run.

The Dodgers also ran into a double play in the 10th inning when Ben Rortvedt was thrown out at third by McCray from right field while trying to advance on a Mookie Betts fly ball.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with help from an error. Rafael Devers walked with one out, and Willy Adames doubled. Pages mishandled the ball in center field, allowing Devers to score.

Conforto’s home run for Los Angeles, to tie the score 1-1, came in the seventh inning.

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy left the game in the eighth after he was hit on the left arm by a Joey Lucchesi pitch. Muncy, who had his first hit since Aug. 11 in the sixth inning, was playing in just his 11th game since July 3 because of a bone bruise in his knee and an oblique injury.

