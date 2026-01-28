Patrick J. Adams celebrates new baby with sweet note

Troian Bellisario and Suits actor Patrick J. Adams have expanded their family once again, welcoming a new baby to their home.

The 44-year-old Canadian actor celebrated the joyous occasion by sharing a black-and-white photo of himself cradling the baby’s tiny hand on his official Instagram handle on January 27. He captioned the heartwarming post: “Tag, you’re it.”

The couple initially confirmed the news back in November, announcing on the 3rd of the month that they were set to become a family of five. The announcement was particularly special for the Pretty Little Liars star as it coincided with her 40th birthday.

“Here comes a new decade and a whole new human to go with it,” her post read at the time.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section of Patrick J. Adams’s post with congratulatory messages and well-wishes. One admirer wrote, “Welcome, little one,” while another commented, “That precious little hand! Congrats, they’re finally here.” A third user added, “Congrats to you and Troian. Xo,” while another sent a note wishing the family “the happiest and healthiest life.”

Notably, Aurora, 7, and Elliot, 4, are already Troian Bellisario and Suits actor Patrick J. Adams’s daughters; they were married in 2016. Bellisario posted a rare snapshot of her daughters on Instagram for National Daughters Day in September 2023, despite their tendency to keep their daughters out of the public eye.