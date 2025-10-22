Patrick John Flueger temporarily exits Chicago P.D. due to personal reasons

American actor Patrick John Flueger, known for his role as Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D., is taking an unexpected leave of absence from the hit show due to a personal matter.

The 41-year-old actor is expected to return later this season, as confirmed by PEOPLE, with Deadline being the first to report the news.

Flueger’s character recently married Detective Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati, in the season 12 finale. The couple also shares a daughter, Makayla, whom they adopted in season 8. The show is currently in its 13th season, and Flueger has been part of the cast since 2014.

Squerciati, previously expressed her admiration for Flueger, stating, “Patty and I have great chemistry, and he’s my best friend in the whole world.” She added, “I think that chemistry just shows, and we love working together.” Reflecting on their characters’ wedding, she mentioned, “I wanted the classic wedding. I’m glad it was in a church. I’m glad it was a real wedding. They deserve it.”

This marks Flueger’s departure amidst a trend in the Chicago franchise, as Taylor Kinney, who stars in Chicago Fire, also took a leave of absence earlier this year for personal reasons. Kinney, returned after 10 months and has been a key character since the show premiered in 2012.

On January 29, all three shows in the Chicago franchise participated in a rare crossover event, featuring both Flueger and Kinney in the same episode.

The storyline involved characters from Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med coming together to respond to a gas explosion that endangered numerous lives, including those at Firehouse 51, Gaffney Medical Center, and the Intelligence Unit.