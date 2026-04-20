Patrick Muldoon passes away at 57

Patrick Muldoon passed away at the age of 57.

On April 19, Sunday, the famous character Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives, played by Patrick Muldoon, passed away at the age of 57. As per Deadline, the actor breathed his last after suffering a heart attack.

Throughout his decades-long career in the entertainment industry, Patrick appeared in several films, including Super Troopers, Saving Christmas, and Melrose Place.

However, the actor rose to fame after starring in the soap opera, Days of Our Lives. Patrick played the role of Austin Reed in the TV show from 1992 95 and again from 2011 12. His latest movie, Dirty Hands, is set to premiere later this year.

Patrick also served as executive producer on many features, including The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Marlowe, Arkansas, The Dreadful, and The Card Counter. Those who were close to the Hollywood star describe him as an “endlessly generous with his poetry, his humour, and his unmistakable presence.”

As per the actor’s close friend, Patrick “loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen.”

“Stylish, charismatic, and full of life, he embraced each day with a full-tilt, rock ’n’ roll spirit,” added the star’s pal.