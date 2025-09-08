Patrick Schwarzenegger ties the knot with Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has tied the knot with Abby Champion, two years after their engagement.

The wedding festivities took place in northern Idaho, with the participation of the actor’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, among others, US media outlets reported.

Patrick’s sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, and her husband, Chris Pratt, also attended the intimate ceremony.

Abby Champion’s parents, Laura and Greg, were also in attendance for the nuptials.

Actor Rob Lowe and Jason Isaacs, who starred alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger in ‘White Lotus,’ were also among the guests.

According to PEOPLE, the couple held their wedding at the Gozzer Ranch due to its sentimental value for both Patrick and Abby.

The couple was first linked in 2015, however, they made their relationship official in February 2016.

Three years after going public with their relationship, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion collaborated Calvin Klein Jeans’ Fall 2019 campaign.

At the time, the actor termed the collaboration an opportunity for them to “showcase our relationship in a place like New York that just felt so beautiful and all-American and fall and Central Park”.

The ‘White Lotus’ actor finally popped the question to Abby Champion on the beach alongside a heart made of red roses in December 2023.

It is worth noting here that Patrick in the third of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s four children with his ex-wife Maria Shriver.

Apart from ‘White Lotus,’ the actor has appeared in films such as ‘Midnight Sun’ and ‘The Stagg’ among others.