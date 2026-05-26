Paul Anthony Kelly Heads to American Horror Story

Paul Anthony Kelly is trading historical drama for horror as he officially joins the cast of American Horror Story Season 13. The announcement came straight from the actor himself during Disney’s Upfront presentation in New York, and it was classic Ryan Murphy theater.

A Dramatic Reveal

The casting reveal was anything but ordinary. Longtime AHS stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe, Billie Lourd, and Emma Roberts took the stage flanked by hooded Druids.

Then Kelly emerged from the shadows to deliver the line: “I guess every nightmare needs fresh blood… and thirteen’s my lucky number.”

At 37, Kelly is best known for his breakout role as John F. Kennedy Jr. in FX’s limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. The show became a streaming hit for FX and Hulu earlier this year, earning Kelly praise for his old-Hollywood charm and emotional depth.

His performance put him firmly on Ryan Murphy’s radar, and now he’s making the jump to Murphy’s flagship horror anthology.

A Stacked Cast for Season 13

Kelly’s addition makes Season 13 one of the most stacked in AHS history. Returning favorites include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman. Pop star Ariana Grande is also joining the franchise for the first time.

The season is leaning heavily into Coven nostalgia. FX’s cryptic logline teases: “Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise.”

The word “supreme” isn’t accidental – Sarah Paulson has confirmed she’s reprising her role as Cordelia Goode, the Supreme witch from Coven.

Kelly said he’s excited to work alongside actors he’s long admired. “It feels pretty good to be joining such a storied series. They’re on their 13th season now, and word on the street is they’re bringing back a lot of the previous cast.

So I am incredibly excited to go to work and play with some people I’ve been looking up to for a very long time. It’s going to be cool and spooky and scary and all the good things,” he shared on Deadline Hollywood’s Take Ten.

What’s Next

Season 13 began filming in April 2026 and is set to premiere this fall on FX and Hulu. It marks the first new season of AHS since Delicate in 2023. Kelly’s role is still under wraps, but fans are already speculating whether he’ll play a witch, a warlock, or something entirely new in Murphy’s horror universe.

For Kelly, it’s a rapid rise – from playing JFK Jr. earlier this year to stepping into one of TV’s most iconic horror franchises. If his Upfronts entrance was any indication, he’s ready to bring fresh blood to Season 13.