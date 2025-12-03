Paul Dano becomes focus of Tarantino’s latest film ranking

American filmmaker and actor Quentin Tarantino stirred up an unexpected debate this week after appearing on the Bret Easton Ellis podcast to share his list of the 21st century’s top films. The list itself was varied enough but the real jolt came when Tarantino reached There Will Be Blood and shifted the conversation toward Paul Dano.

Quentin Tarantino, who is never shy about blunt assessments, argued that Paul Dano weakened the film and held back its potential placement on his list. He compared Paul Dano’s performance to Daniel Day-Lewis’s towering presence and suggested the imbalance was too glaring to ignore.

It wasn’t the first time Quentin Tarantino expressed a strong dislike for certain actors, but naming Paul Dano so directly and so insistently immediately raised questions about why Tarantino seems unusually fixated on him.

Paul Dano’s defenders quickly pointed to the circumstances of the film’s production. He wasn’t originally meant to play both brothers; he stepped into the second role just two weeks into filming after another actor was removed.

He was 23, relatively early in his career, and suddenly performing opposite one of cinema’s most intimidating figures. Despite that, Paul Dano delivered the tense, conflicted energy that many viewers now consider central to the film’s dramatic structure.

Quentin Tarantino, however, appeared unmoved. He listed Paul Dano among actors he generally doesn’t respond to — part of a small group he dismissed during the conversation.

The specificity of the criticism led to broader discussion among film circles about whether Tarantino’s issue is with the performance or simply with Paul Dano’s understated style, which stands in contrast to the bold, hyper-stylised acting Quentin Tarantino often prefers in his own projects.

Observers noted that Dano has built a reputation for transformative, sometimes unsettling roles across films such as Prisoners, Love & Mercy, The Batman, and Little Miss Sunshine.

Yet the repeated way Quentin Tarantino singles him out, this week included, has fueled the perception that the director’s reaction is personal rather than purely artistic.

For now, the debate continues, with Paul Dano’s work widely praised by critics while Quentin Tarantino’s sharp view adds an unexpected wrinkle to a film long considered a modern classic.