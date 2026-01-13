George Clooney calls out cruelty in Hollywood, backs Paul Dano

Hollywood A-lister George Clooney has stepped up to defend Paul Dano, Owen Wilson, and Matthew Lillard after the trio faced harsh criticism from Quentin Tarantino last month.

Speaking at the AARP Movies for Grownups awards on 10 January, Clooney made it clear that he would be honored to work with all three actors, emphasizing his respect for Paul Dano in particular.

George Clooney described his latest project, Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, as a film made by people who genuinely love actors. Most of his co-stars have been lifelong friends and fellow performers. He highlighted that in today’s world, cruelty is everywhere, and there’s no need to add to it.

The comments come after Quentin Tarantino publicly criticized Paul Dano, calling him the “weakest actor” and dismissing his work in There Will Be Blood.

Quentin Tarantino’s remarks extended to Owen Wilson and Matthew Lillard, sparking backlash across Hollywood. While Paul Dano has remained mostly silent, many co-workers, including Ben Stiller and Matt Reeves, defended him, praising his talent and professionalism.

George Clooney, who has previously worked with Matthew Lillard in The Descendants and Owen Wilson in Fantastic Mr. Fox, said he has yet to collaborate with Paul Dano but would welcome the opportunity.

He directly rebuked Tarantino’s insults, suggesting that tearing down actors serves no purpose and is simply cruel. Clooney has faced a rocky relationship with Tarantino in the past, recalling a time when the director publicly questioned his own star status.

Despite Tarantino’s harsh words, Clooney highlighted Paul Dano’s skill and versatility as an actor, stressing that talent like Dano’s deserves support, not ridicule. Clooney said actors should be encouraged and celebrated, not belittled for the sake of opinion.

Paul Dano’s peers in the industry have rallied behind him since the comments. Dano, who has been praised as one of the finest actors of his generation, continues to earn respect for his craft. Clooney’s defense adds another layer, showing that even Hollywood veterans recognize Dano’s abilities.

In the end, Clooney’s message was clear: actors like Paul Dano, Owen Wilson, and Matthew Lillard deserve respect. Tarantino’s harsh critique might have grabbed headlines, but Clooney’s stance reminds the industry that kindness and professionalism matter more than tearing someone down.