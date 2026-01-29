Paul Dano finally speaks out about that infamous Tarantino callout

Actor Paul Dano has finally responded to criticism from Quentin Tarantino over his performance in 2007’s There Will Be Blood, though not in the way some might have expected.

The controversy stems from a podcast appearance a few months ago, where Tarantino called out several actors, including Paul Dano, calling him the “weakest actor in SAG.” The remarks went viral, sparking a wave of backlash across Hollywood.

At the Sundance Film Festival, Dano spoke with Variety about the incident, but he chose not to directly address Tarantino’s insults. Instead, he focused on gratitude.

He was moved by the massive outpouring of support from fans, co-stars, and industry colleagues who defended him, sparing him from having to respond himself.

Even before Paul Dano spoke, Little Miss Sunshine co-star Toni Collette stepped in to defend him. She described Tarantino’s comments as out of line and seemed baffled that the director would say such things.

The film’s directors, Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, also weighed in. Dayton suggested that Tarantino might have struggled to understand Dano’s complex performance, which could explain his harsh judgment.

He described Paul Dano’s rawness and emotional intensity as something that perhaps made the director uncomfortable. Faris added that the response from the industry was heartening. She praised Dano’s intelligence, his craft, and the respect he commands among peers, noting how many people came forward to support him.

The timing of the attack was also notable. During the podcast, Quentin Tarantino was discussing his favorite films of the 21st century. There Will Be Blood made the list, but Tarantino suggested it would have ranked higher if Dano’s performance had met his standards.

For Paul Dano, the focus now seems to be less on defending himself and more on appreciating the support around him.

The actor acknowledged that it was touching to see so many people publicly back him, and that it meant he didn’t have to get drawn into a back-and-forth with Tarantino.