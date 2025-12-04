Paul Feig reveals Blake lively's role in casting of film 'The Housemaid'

In an exclusive E News interview, director Paul Feig shared how Blake Lively helped him with casting for his upcoming movie The Housemaid. The film will hit theaters on December 19.

The Paul Feig revealed that Blake Lively helped him cast one of the main roles in his upcoming film. The Housemaid, which starred Sydney Sweeney (Millie Calloway), Amanda Seyfried (Nina Winchester) and Brandon Sklenar (Andrew Winchester).

Paul further told, “Blake Lively had just worked with Brandon”. A special screening of the film was setup in NewYork on December 2. He also said, “She just kept going on and on about how great he is. And I met him and was like, ‘Yes, you are great and I love you”.

Indeed, Brandon previously played Blake’s love interest Atlas Corrigan in the 2024 Colleen Hoover movie adaptation It Ends With Us. However, that’s not the Gossip Girl alum’s only connection to the stars of The Housemaid, which is set to hit theaters Dec. 19.

Additionally, Blake and Paul had also worked with Michelle Morrone in Another Simple Favor.