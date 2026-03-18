Paul Feig shares update on Blake Lively amid her ongoing legal fight

Blake Lively is continuing to push forward despite an ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, according to director Paul Feig as he offered a positive update on how she’s coping.

“Blake is great,” the 63-year-old filmmaker told Extra at the Oscars on Sunday. “She’s great. She’s just, you know, soldiering on…I love her.”

He also praised her as a “wonderful” mother, emphasizing that her family remains the most important part of her life.

Lively, 38, is currently involved in a $161 million federal lawsuit against Baldoni, her It Ends with Us co-star and director. She has accused him of retaliating against her with an alleged smear campaign after she raised claims of inappropriate behavior on set. Baldoni has denied the allegations, and the legal battle is expected to head to court later this year.

Despite the controversy, Feig made it clear that Lively is maintaining stability in her personal life. He noted that she is happily married to Ryan Reynolds, with whom she shares four children. The couple has recently been spending time in Wales while Reynolds works on his series Welcome to Wrexham.

Professionally, Blake Lively continues to stay active. She is set to star in Another Simple Favor, directed by Feig, and remains attached to other upcoming projects, even as the legal situation unfolds.

The case, which has drawn widespread public attention, is expected to move forward in a New York court in the coming months.