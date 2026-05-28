Paul Forman reacts to sudden death of Pierre Deny

Paul Forman has expressed his sorrow following the death of his Emily in Paris co-star Pierre Deny.

The 32-year-old actor shared an emotional tribute on Instagram on Wednesday, remembering the late French actor with a black-and-white photograph.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Pierre Deny,” Paul wrote in his post.

He continued, “It was a privilege to work alongside him and to witness his warmth and talent up close.”

The actor concluded his tribute by extending condolences to Pierre Deny’s family and loved ones, adding, “Thinking of his family and loved ones. Rest in peace.”

Pierre Deny passed away on Monday after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 69 years old.

According to a statement shared with the Daily Mail by his daughters, the actor died following a sudden and severe progression of the disease.

In Netflix’s Emily in Paris, Paul Forman portrays Nicolas de Léon, the on-screen son of Pierre Deny’s character, Louis de Léon.

Actress Luce Mouchel also paid tribute to the late actor, expressing sadness over his passing and reflecting on what she described as “a short decade of shared life that should not have ended so quickly and so brutally.”

Pierre Deny was widely respected for his contribution to French cinema and television, with colleagues and fans remembering him for both his talent and warm personality.