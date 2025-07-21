England football legend Paul Gascoigne rushed to hospital after ‘collapse’

LONDON: Paul Gascoigne, the 58-year-old football legend known as Gazza, was rushed to hospital on Friday evening after being found semi-conscious at his home.

Initially admitted to an intensive care ward, he has since been transferred to an acute medical unit, where his condition is now described as stable.

The former England star is recovering in a hospital near his home and is expected to remain under medical care for several days.

Gazza expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from friends and fans. Steve Foster, his close friend, driver, and personal assistant, discovered him in his bedroom and drove him to the hospital.

“Paul is in the best possible place right now,” Foster said, adding that Gascoigne appreciates the encouragement from many old friends wishing for his swift recovery.

Family and former teammates, including Gazza’s reality star daughter Bianca, his two sisters, and ex-footballers Peter Beardsley, Chris Waddle, Paul Merson, and Vinnie Jones, are being kept updated on his condition.

The outpouring of support highlights Gazza’s enduring popularity as one of England’s greatest playmakers, with 57 caps and 10 goals for the Three Lions between 1988 and 1998.

Gascoigne’s career, marked by stints at Spurs, Lazio, and Rangers, included iconic moments like his emotional tears during England’s 1990 World Cup semi-final loss to Germany and a stunning goal at Euro 96.

However, his recent health scare follows personal struggles, including a return to Alcoholics Anonymous and homelessness after his company was dissolved in early July for failing to file records on time.

Previously represented by booking agent Katie Davies, Gazza is no longer under her management. As he battles his latest challenges, the football icon’s resilience remains a focal point for those hoping to see him return to his best.