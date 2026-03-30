Paul McCartney brings Beatles nostalgia to intimate L.A. concert

Paul McCartney delivered a night of nostalgia and raw musical energy as he took the stage for an intimate concert at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, offering fans a rare, close-up experience of one of music’s greatest icons.

Kicking off a special two-night run on March 27, the 83-year-old legend welcomed the crowd with enthusiasm, setting the tone for an evening that blended storytelling with a rich catalogue of timeless hits.

The smaller venue, a stark contrast to the stadiums he typically fills, allowed McCartney to connect more personally with the audience.

“Welcome to Hollywood! We’re gonna have some fun!” It’s great to be at these little gigs — I mean, it’s not that little,” he told fans, clearly enjoying the setting. “It’s good to see the whites of your eyes.”

The concert featured a sweeping setlist spanning more than six decades of music. McCartney performed a string of beloved songs from his days with The Beatles, including “Help!,” “Let It Be,” “Hey Jude,” and “Get Back,” prompting sing-alongs and emotional reactions throughout the night. He also revisited hits from his band Wings, alongside selections from his solo career.

Paul McCartney recently announced his 19th solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, which is set to release on May 29.