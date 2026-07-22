Beatles fans in Liverpool received an unforgettable surprise when music legend Sir Paul McCartney unexpectedly appeared alongside an unofficial Beatles-themed sightseeing tour.

The memorable encounter took place on Monday, July 20, as a Magical Mystery Tour bus was stopped at a traffic light in Liverpool. Passengers were stunned to spot the 84-year-old Beatles icon nearby and the surprise didn’t end there.

According to tour guide Neil Morton, McCartney was on a FaceTime call with fellow Beatles drummer Ringo Starr when he noticed the tour bus and greeted the fans.

Speaking to the BBC, Morton described the experience as “surreal.”

“I had pulled up at the traffic lights on Hope Street when who should I see? Sir Paul with Ringo on FaceTime,” he said.

McCartney smiled, waved to the passengers, and held up his phone, allowing fans to catch a glimpse of Starr on the video call. Excited passengers quickly took out their phones to capture the once-in-a-lifetime moment. “The passengers could not believe it,” Morton added.

A photo from the encounter shows McCartney leaning out of a car window while holding his phone so Starr could also greet the fans.

Ringo Starr later shared the image on Instagram, writing, “How about that for a Magical Mystery Tour in Liverpool? Peace and Love, Ringo.”

McCartney was in his hometown to attend an event at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), the performing arts school he co-founded.