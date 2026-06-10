Production on director Sam Mendes’ upcoming series of Beatles biopics has offered a new glimpse into how the films are recreating one of the band’s most famous real-life moments, as actors Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan were spotted filming a sun-soaked yacht sequence inspired by a 1964 vacation.

Mescal, who plays Paul McCartney, and Keoghan, who portrays Ringo Starr, were seen on Tuesday shooting aboard a yacht named Happy Days.

The scene reportedly recreates the Beatles’ May 1964 trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands, when McCartney and Starr holidayed with their then partners during a break in the band’s rapidly rising fame.

On set, Mescal was dressed in a retro-inspired short-sleeve striped shirt and shorts, while Keoghan wore a striped polo with blue swimwear, later filming shirtless scenes as the production captured a relaxed, beachside atmosphere.

The sequence appears to mirror a well-documented real-life moment from Beatles history.

During the original trip, McCartney and Starr travelled with Jane Asher and Maureen Cox, spending time on a yacht near St. Thomas. It was during this period that McCartney is believed to have worked on early versions of songs including Things We Said Today.

In the biopic project, Lucy Boynton plays Jane Asher and Mia McKenna-Bruce portrays Maureen Cox.

The ambitious film series, produced by Sony Pictures and Neal Street Productions, will tell the story of each member of The Beatles across four separate films. Harris Dickinson is set to play John Lennon, while Joseph Quinn will portray George Harrison.

The Beatles biopic series is currently scheduled for release in April 2028.