Paul Mescal celebrates new year with girlfriend Gracie Abrams, costar Daisy Edgar-Jones

Paul Mescal welcomed 2026 surrounded by close friends, familiar faces and his girlfriend Gracie Abrams.

The actor celebrated the joyous occasion alongside Abrams and his Normal People costar Daisy Edgar-Jones, as well as Gladiator II actor Fred Hechinger.

The sweet peeks from the group gathering was shared in an Instagram post by Irish actor Fionn O’Shea on December 31.

In the image, the 11 friends could be seen smiling as they huddled together for the new year photo. O’Shea simply captioned the photo, “2026. X.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fionn O’Shea (@fionnos)

The House of Guinness actor O’Shea shared screen with Mescal, 29, and Edgar-Jones, 27, in the 2020 Hulu limited series Normal People. The show is based on Sally Rooney’s hit novel of the same name.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams -who have been together since June 2024 – have supported each other at their respective events. The White Lotus star was spotted alongside the That’s So True singer at the June 2025 Glastonbury Festival while Abrams attended his November 2024 premiere of Gladiator II.

“Despite their busy schedules, the couple is making each other a priority. There’s no denying the strong chemistry between Paul and Gracie, true lovebirds,” a source told PEOPLE in April 2025.