Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams hold hands at Golden Globes afterparty

Paul Mescal and his girlfriend, pop singer Gracie Abrams, were spotted enjoying a date night following the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

The 29-year-old actor and the 26-year-old singer were photographed holding hands as they arrived at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 11, after the 83rd annual ceremony.

Hamnet won Best Motion Picture – Drama, while Mescal’s co-star Jessie Buckley took home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.

Mescal himself was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Hamnet.

The award ultimately went to Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value, with Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) and Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly) also nominated.

Paul Mescal, who tends to keep his personal life private, has previously spoken about protecting the details of his relationship with Abrams.

“I actually do have an answer, but everything to do with that is deeply precious to me and I don’t want to. … This isn’t … I don’t really … umm … I want to protect those things fundamentally,” he said in an interview during a September profile published by Rolling Stone.