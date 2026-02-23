Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams make romance red carpet official at BAFTAs 2026

Love was unmistakably in the air at the 2026 BAFTA Awards as Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams made their first official red carpet appearance as a couple.

The pair stepped out together at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night, turning one of the film industry’s most prestigious ceremonies into a stylish date night.

For the date night, the 26-year-old actress turned heads in an elegant black gown adorned with delicate floral detailing. She completed the look with a sleek, slicked-back hairstyle, tucking part of it neatly behind her ear for a refined finish.

Meanwhile, Mescal complemented her in a relaxed yet sophisticated ensemble, pairing a black jacket and trousers with a white dress shirt worn open at the collar.

The outing marked a milestone moment for the couple, who have been romantically linked since they were first spotted together in June 2024.

Their BAFTA appearance comes roughly a month after they were seen enjoying a post–Golden Globe Awards date night in Los Angeles.

The pair were photographed heading to Chateau Marmont following the ceremony, where Mescal’s film Hamnet picked up major wins, including Best Motion picture (Drama) and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for co-star Jessie Buckley.

Mescal, who earned a BAFTA nomination for portraying William Shakespeare in Hamnet, has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight.