Paul Mescal hints at slowing down his acting career

Paul Mescal might slow down his acting career in future!

In a joint interview with Josh O’Connor for The Guardian, the Irish shared he may begin taking fewer acting roles as he reflects on the rapid pace of his career and his desire to reconnect with theatre.

Mescal acknowledged that he is five or six years into his career, adding that while he feels “very lucky” but the intense schedule may not be sustainable long term.

When asked if that meant he would start rationing his roles, Mescal replied, “I think so. I’m going to have to start doing that. For sure.”

Mescal continued, “Rationing doesn’t necessarily mean less. It means learning that films like The History of Sound take more out of the well. You can’t keep going back and expect to consistently deliver something you’re proud of,

“What that rationing looks like, I don’t know. I miss being on stage, so I might have a time when I’m only doing theatre for a couple of years. I also have different priorities in my personal life that I want to attend to,” he added.

Paul Mescal is currently enjoying s success of Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel Hamnet. At the same time, the actor has been promoting another major project, The History of Sound.