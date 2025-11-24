Paul Mescal opens up about emotional reality behind filming ‘Hamnet’

Paul Mescal is shedding light on the emotional experience of filming his latest project, Hamnet.

During his appearance at the New York screening held at The Whitby Hotel on Friday, November 21, the 29-year0old actor sat down with Us Weekly.

While speaking the Mescal opened up about the emotional scenes he filmed for Hamnet, saying that the process wasn’t nearly as heavy as audiences might assume.

“Do you know what? This film probably looks heavier on the surface than it was [to shoot],” he said.

Paul Mescal continued, “Obviously, there’s heavy scenes that we got to shoot, but there was nothing [I did to unwind]. I don’t have a ritual of going home in the evening and — I probably should, but I don’t.”

“There’s nothing that jumps to my mind,” he added.

Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet revolves around the bond between Mescal’s character William Shakespeare (Mescal) and his wife Agnes (played by Jessie Buckley) as they fall in love, marry and struggle after the tragic death of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet, which leads to the creation of Shakespeare’s famous play, Hamlet.

The Shakespeare-era historical drama -adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel – will open with limited release on November 27 before expanding nationwide on December 12, 2025.