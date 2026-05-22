Paul Mescal’s 'Beatles' movie begins filming in Liverpool

Director Sam Mendes began the production of a four-film Beatles biographical project. The schedule has been expanded over an entire year of 2026. Sony Pictures plans to release it in theatres in 2028.

Director Sam Mendes began filming a groundbreaking four-film Beatles biographical project in Liverpool in early March 2026, which features Irish actor Paul Mescal starring as Paul McCartney. The interconnected films will chart the band’s history from the distinct perspective of each member.

According to artthreat.net, the entire production schedule will span the full year of 2026. Sony Pictures Entertainment plans to release all four movies simultaneously in theaters in April 2028 to maximize global theatrical impact.

The ensemble cast features Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. Additionally, Saoirse Ronan will portray Linda McCartney in the films, which explore the personal and studio dynamics of the group.

The BBC reported on March 4 that Mescal and Keoghlan were seen filming in Liverpool. Production crews transformed local landmarks, including the Crosby Plaza Cinema, into period-appropriate streetscapes from the 1950s and 1960s.

The multi-perspective format allows the films to explore conflicting narratives regarding songwriting credits, creative control, and internal tensions. McCartney dominated the pop-oriented direction after 1965, while Lennon pushed experimental angles, Harrison fought for track recognition, and Starr anchored the rhythm.

The project secured direct approval and casting engagement from the 83-year-old McCartney. Because the events occurred decades ago, the scripts can openly depict sensitive topics like drug dependency, infidelity, and interpersonal chaos without facing legal litigation. During the January 2026 awards circuit, Mescal expressed his dedication to the extensive filming schedule that limits his public appearances.

Paul Mescal further noted, “I hope nobody gets to see me until 2028 when I’m doing the Beatles thing”.

The role requires Mescal to capture McCartney’s physical expressiveness, vocal cadence, and personal evolution across multiple decades. Filmmakers also utilized contemporary insights from McCartney and Starr alongside archival documentation to anchor the narrative registers.