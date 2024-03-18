Ireland’s Paul Stirling breaks Virat, Babar’s T20I record

Ireland’s star opener Paul Stirling broke a unique T20I world record earlier set by Pakistani batter Babar Azam and India’s Virat Kohli.

In the first T20 played against Afghanistan, Paul Stirling scored a quick 25, including two boundaries, helping him cross the coveted 400-four mark.

He has now accumulated a total of 401 fours in his 135 T20I appearances. Following closely behind is former Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, with 395 fours in 109 T20Is.

Rounding out the top five are Indian batsmen Virat Kohli (361 fours in 117 matches) and Rohit Sharma (359 fours in 151 matches). Australian opener David Warner also finds a place on this list with 320 fours in 103 T20I innings.

Ireland thrashed Afghanistan by 38 runs in the first T20I. The three International matches T-20 series between Ireland and Afghanistan is being held in UAE.

Pakistan batter Babar Azam earlier surpassed New Zealand’s Martin Guptill to become the third-highest Twenty20 International (T20I) run-scorer.

As per the stats on January 12, Virat Kohli leads the run-scorer list with 4,008 runs. He is followed by his captain Rohit Sharma with 3,863 runs.

Babar Azam is third on the list with 3,542 runs, whereas Martin Guptil and Paul Stirling are on the fourth and fifth places with their respective tallies of 3,531 and 3,438 runs.

