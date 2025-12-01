Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow honors dad on 12th anniversary of his passing

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker is remembering her late father on the 12th anniversary of his passing.

On Sunday, November 30, the 27-year-old model paid a heartfelt tribute to the Fast and Furious star, marking 12 years since his tragic death.

She shared a series of three nostalgic photos on social media, capturing sweet moments from her childhood with Paul Walker.

The photos showed Meadow sitting on a kitchen counter, dressed in a white T-shirt and pink pants as Paul played with her in a yellow trucker hat and blue T-shirt.

Paul could be seen presenting a toddler-aged Meadow with a plate of cupcakes as the two adorably interacted with each other. One adorable snap even showed the dad-daughter duo leaning in for a kiss.

“12 years without you… I love you forever,” she captioned her post.

The heartfelt tribute for Paul Walker comes after his former Fast & Furious castmate Vin Diesel announced that the late actor -who died in a car crash in 2013 – will appear in the forthcoming final film of the franchise.

During an appearance at Fuel Fest in Pomona, California, the actor outlined three conditions he gave Universal Pictures for the upcoming movie, with the final one focused on bringing his and Paul’s characters back.

“The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner,” Vin said.

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker has a close relationship with her dad’s friends Vin Diesel even years after his death.